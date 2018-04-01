Warwick Food Festival set to have more than 80 stalls

Warwick Food Festival will be returning for its fourth year and it is set to be bigger and better than before.

This year’s event, which takes place on May 27 from 10am to 6pm, will feature more than 80 stalls.

Stalls usually fill Market Place and Old Square with a wide range of food, drink and produce, and has grown year on year to quickly become one of Warwick’s biggest events.

However, this year, the organiser CJ’s Events Warwickshire, has been given permission to expand so stalls will be going down Old Square to St Mary’s Church and New Street.

This year there will also be eight stalls set up inside the Market Hall Museum.

Jamie Walker from CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “Warwick Food Festival without fail, is always a fantastic event, and this year’s festival is shaping up to be an even more incredible day for the biggest Warwick Food Festival so far.

“We’ve got almost 90 traders along with a new acoustic stage and a Kids Cookery School. Visitors will be able to enjoy food and drink from around the world in a relaxing and fun atmosphere. We really looking forward to delivering the fourth festival and hope the sun pays us a visit too.”

So far there are 59 traders confirmed for the festival on CJ’s Events Warwickshire’s website.

This includes: Beki’s Brownies, Bread & Co, Church Farm Brewery, Cotswold Pudding & Pie Co, Dough & Brew, Dumpling King, Henley Chocolates, Mister V, Warwick Real Ale and Wicked Cookies to name a few.