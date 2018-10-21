Warwick family’s charity Halloween house to return for another year

A Warwick family will be bringing back their Halloween-themed house for a fourth year to help raise more money for charity.

James and Laura Maclellan will be turning their home in Hathaway Drive, in the Woodloes, into a Halloween-themed house on October 31.

The couple’s four-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born and need specialist equipment to support him as he gets older.

This year the money raised from the event will be split between Team Ethan, which is a fund set up to help buy Ethan’s equipment, and Ridgeway School. Previously the couple have raised money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Baby Hospice.

James said: “Haunted Hathaway House 2018 is set to be bigger and better with some new things in store for visitors. Come along and say hi and get a treat from one of my spooky friends.

“It will run from 5pm until last spook standing.

“We are also going to be selling warm drinks and sausage in a bun this year and all funds raised will be split between Team Ethan and Ridgeway School. We have decided the we would support Ridgeway this year as Ethan goes to pre-school there and they have helped him massively.”

Laura said: “Ethan has just celebrated his fourth birthday and he’s on his second year at Ridgeway School. He loves it so much and smiles going in, which is lovely to see. He’s still such a happy little boy full of smiles and laughter and continues to brighten up everyone’s world.”