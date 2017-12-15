Warwick family business to go on parade

A family business based in Warwick that specialises in iconic VW vehicles will be taking part in the annual Lord Mayor’s Parade in London.

Tom Dable has been running Beetle Bugs, which is based on Victoria Street, for 16 years.

And the 69-year-old will be using one of his VW Beetles to passenger the Lord Mayor of Lewisham for the annual Lord Mayor’s New Year’s Day Parade in London.

Tom will be using his iconic pink 1972 Beetle Cabriolet, which is called Grace, for the parade.

He said: “We have three VW Camper vans and four VW Beetles. We cover weddings and events and we are a family company that has always been based in Warwick.

“We were approached via our website and I will be taking the Lord Mayor of Lewisham and his family through the parade.

“The theme for our vehicle is circus so we will be putting a clown nose on the front of the car and we will have around 30 different circus acts around the vehicle.

“It is an honour to be asked to do this. It’s going to be really exciting. To be employed by the establishment is something special. It will be really gratifying for me to be recognised in this manner.”

