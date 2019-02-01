Warwick family business gets up close with Strictly Come Dancing stars

A family businesses based in Warwick that specialises in iconic VW vehicles recently had a taste of stardom.

Tom Dable has been running Beetle Bugs, which is based on Victoria Street, for more than 16 years.

Left to right: Ashley Roberts, Tom Dable, Craig Revel Horwood and Fay Tozer.

On New Year’s Day in 2018 Tom’s iconic pink 1972 Beetle Cabriolet was used to drive the Mayor of Lewisham in the annual Lord Mayor of London’s New Year’s Day Parade in London.

Tom’s Beetle also featured in this year’s New Year’s Day parade.

In January Tom received a call to use his iconic pink beetle for a photo shoot in London. He said: “A call came in for the beetle to be used in a woman’s magazine. So we went to the centre of London and when we got there they brought the vehicle inside and set it up and I said to the people there ‘what is this for?’ and they said it’s for the Strictly Come Dancing the tour.

“I was a bit gobsmacked. Then Craig Revel Horwood, Ashley Roberts and Fay Tozer all came in. When Craig came in he said ‘Oh darling I love that car it’s so camp.’

“We sat and chatted and ate together – it was so lovely.

“It was such a real privilege to be there with them and it was such a surprise for me.”

The photo shoot took place on Wednesday January 9 and on January 19 Tom’s pink Beetle featured on the front page of the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

Tom said: “It was a great honour for Beetle Bugs to be part of this and to see the car on the front of that magazine was just amazing and to meet the Strictly people was great they were so lovely especially Craig.

“I am a big fan of the show and I did say to them that I have a bronze medal in ballroom dancing so who know I might be on it next year.”

For more information about Beetle Bug go to https://www.beetlebugs.co.uk/