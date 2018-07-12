Warwick Dragon Boat Regatta raises thousands for charity

A Dragon Boat Regatta on the River Avon at St Nicholas Park, Warwick, raised over £13,000 to support children with disabilities in Uganda, through Coventry’s international children’s charity Global Care.

Six teams fought it out on July 1 in a fiercely competitive regatta, run by Warwick Boats, which was eventually won by an unstoppable team from Mayway Construction, who were ahead from their very first timed heat.

Second place went to Noahs Arrrrghk, a team from Coventry’s Salvation Army Corps, dressed as pirates.

The money will go towards Global Care’s Anniversary Appeal, supporting a new initiative in Uganda helping children with disabilities access education.

The charity hopes to raise a minimum of £35,000 during 2018, its 35th anniversary year, to launch this new project.

CEO John White said: “We’d like to thank Warwick Boats, who were brilliant, and all our wonderful supporters, some of whom came from as far afield as Barnsley, to compete in the first Global Care Dragon Boat Regatta.

“It was a great day, for a great cause, and helped us take a huge step forward towards our goal of launching this new project helping children with mobility difficulties get to school.”