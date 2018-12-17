Warwick company offers free soft drinks to designated drivers this Christmas

A Warwick soft drink company has teamed up with a pub chain to offer designated drivers a free drink over Christmas.

Ikoyi Chapmans, a citrus fruit soft drink which launched earlier this year, is throwing its weight behind Warwickshire Police’s annual drink-drive campaign by offering a free non-alcoholic drink to drivers at four local venues this Christmas.

The drinks company, founded by Warwick brothers Garry and Mike Robinson, has teamed up with pub chain Peach Pubs, including Leamington’s Star and Garter, The Almanack in Kenilworth, The Rose and Crown in Warwick and The One Elm in Stratford for the month-long campaign.

Last year, Warwickshire Police arrested 66 drivers in the county between December 1 and December 31 for providing breath tests which were over the legal limit for alcohol.

Garry said: “We wanted to fully support the Christmas drink-driving campaign by teaming up with the area’s leading pubs to hand out Chapmans for free to all nominated drivers.

“There’s a perception that some soft drinks are too dull or high in sugar to be considered as a genuine alternative for a night out, so we hope Chapmans goes a long way towards changing that.

“We think it’s really important to support a campaign to try to ensure drivers stay sober and safe during the festivities.”

David Cumberlidge, pod director for The Rose and Crown, said: “This giveaway is such a terrific idea for Christmas and New Year.

“If you’re the designated driver, just let us know when you visit to claim your free bottle of Chapmans as your Christmas treat.”