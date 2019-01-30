Warwick community marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Members of the Warwick community joined together at the weekend to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

A service was held at the war memorial in Church Street which involved local schools as well as people speaking about and remembering the Holocaust and other genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Members of the Warwick community joined together for a service for Holocaust Memorial Day. Photo submitted.

Pupils from King’s High School laid lilies alongside the wreath laid by Warwick mayor Richard Eddy.

Pupils from Warwick School and Myton School also attended and three Myton pupils read a poem to the crowd.

