Warwick community joins together to help residents facing Christmas alone

Members of the Warwick community came together over Christmas to make sure that those living alone have somewhere to go.

Terry Morris, who is also a town and district councillor, and his wife Liz Jackson, put on a Christmas Day lunch for Warwick residents who were not expecting visitors.

Some of the volunteers who helped at the Warwick Town Christmas Lunch.

The lunch, which was attended by 58 residents, featured a free three-course meal which was served in the Ballroom in the Court House in Jury Street.

Terry said: “The feedback received from guests and volunteers was that the Christmas Lunch was amazing. 19 volunteers spent their Christmas Day working incredibly hard to ensure that everyone had a great time.”

When the couple started raising awareness about their event they were inundated with calls and emails from people who wanted to help out at the lunch.

“Once we had the full team of volunteers, we found ourselves in the incredibly fortunate position of saying “no thanks” to over 30 more people who wanted to help on the day”, said Terry.

With “Community Christmas” being the spirit of the event, entertainment included singers, a caricaturist and a visit from Father Christmas.

Warwick’s local Pc Jamie Parker also stopped by to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Once guests had left, the team from LWS Night Shelter in Leamington took away enough food to serve the 34 people who attended the shelter on Christmas night.

Terry said: “So many people helped the Warwick Town Christmas Lunch be successful and Liz and I want to pass on our heart-felt thanks to everyone who contributed.

“None of this would have been possible without the phenomenal generosity of local businesses, organisations and individuals who contributed.

“These include Aubrey Allen, The Bakehouse, Beki’s Brownies, Booker Wholesale, Catalan, Church Farm Brewery, Emscote Vets, Evolve Hospitality, Hatton and Harding, Lockwoods, Phoenix Private Ambulance Service, The Chip Shed, The Rose and Crown, The Warwick Arms Hotel, Warwick Court Leet, Warwick District Council, Warwick Town Council and WRCC (Warwickshire Rural Community Council).

“Lots of people have asked whether we will do this again in 2018.

“We’d love to host another Christmas Lunch for those local to Warwick so watch this space.”