Warwick church replica made for poppy project

A replica of St Mary’s Church in Warwick has been made, complete with some internal fittings and battery operated lights, by a resident of Augustus House in Leamington for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies Project said: “It really is splendid and an absolute work of art.

The replica of St Mary's Church.

“It must have taken ages to complete and we are so very grateful.

“Additionally, the staff ran a series of workshops and over 100 poppies were made. Our thanks, not only to Augustus House, but also to Warwickshire Community Aid And Voluntary Action) - for coordinating the link to Augustus House.”

Thousands of handmade poppies will be on display in St Mary’s Church in Warwick from October 5 to mid-December.