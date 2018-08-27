Warwick church replica made for poppy project

A replica of St Mary’s Church in Warwick has been made, complete with some internal fittings and battery operated lights, by a resident of Augustus House in Leamington for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.
A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies Project said: “It really is splendid and an absolute work of art.
“It must have taken ages to complete and we are so very grateful.
“Additionally, the staff ran a series of workshops and over 100 poppies were made. Our thanks, not only to Augustus House, but also to Warwickshire Community Aid And Voluntary Action) - for coordinating the link to Augustus House.”
Thousands of handmade poppies will be on display in St Mary’s Church in Warwick from October 5 to mid-December.