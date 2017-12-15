Warwick Christmas Tree Festival attracts thousands of visitors

Warwick’s annual Christmas Tree Festival has been heralded a success after attracting thousands of visitors this year.

The Christmas Tree Festival takes place in St Mary’s Church, where 40 trees are decorated by local businesses, schools and organisations.

Hill Close Garden's winning tree.

This year’s festival kicked off on Victorian Evening (November) 30 and concluded on Sunday December 10.

There were over 4,000 visitors throughout the 11 day festival, which had 29 trees from local businesses and 11 trees decorated by the local community and schools.

The festival also raised much-needed funds for the restoration and maintenance of the church.

Residents and visitors who went to the festival were able to vote for their favourite tree.

The winner of the ‘Organisations and Businesses’ category was Hill Close Gardens.

The runner up of the category was the Warwick Bell Ringers.

The winning entry for the ‘Young Peoples’ category winner was Warwickshire Young Carers and the runner up was Warwick Nursery School.