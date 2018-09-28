Warwick Castle to host charity gala event tonight

A charity gala event will be taking place at Warwick Castle tonight.

The ‘Evening of Music fundraiser’ will be taking place tonight, September 28 from 7pm to 9.30pm in support of the Castle’s charity Merlin’s Magic Wand and Warwick-based charity Safeline.

Merlin’s magic wand is a children’s charity that supports children who have serious illnesses and disabilities around the world.

Safeline, which has been in Warwick for 24 years, is a specialist charity that helps those who are survivors of sexual abuse and rape.

The gala event which will runs from 7pm to 9.30pm, will feature live music performed by the Warwickshire Youth Jazz Orchestra and the County Guitar Ensemble in the Castle’s Great Hall.

Tickets include a complimentary welcome drink on arrival, with a selection of food and further drinks available to purchase.

People can relax in the surroundings of the Castle Courtyard, Great Hall and also wander round the spectacular State Rooms and climb the Towers and Ramparts for a fresh view of the castle and surroundings.

There will also be a chance for people to try their luck at the Merlin’s Magic Wand Anniversary Raffle.

Tickets for the event cost £7.50 per person (or £5 for those supporting performers).

The tickets are available in advance by phone (01926 495421 (option1)) or on the gate.