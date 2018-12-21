Warwick Castle saves Santa's grotto at school fair

Warwick Castle made sure Santa made it to a Christmas fair at a nearby school after doubts were cast as to whether he could make it.

Having heard that Santa might not be able to sit at the grotto on Monday and not wanting to disappoint the children the Friends of Westgate Primary School put out a distress call on Facebook.

And, much to their delight Warwick Castle, answered their call.

The castle made sure Father Christmas got to the school for the afternoon to give out gifts to every child and to hear their requests for presents.

Headteacher Matthew Watson said: "We are so grateful to Warwick Castle for this kind gesture, the spirit of Christmas is alive in Warwick."