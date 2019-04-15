Warwick-based charity gets funding boost at Mayor's event

The 25th anniversary of a Warwick-based charity was celebrated at an event hosted by the Mayor of Warwick at Warwick Castle last week.

More than 100 people gathered in the Castle’s conservatory on April 12 to recognise Safeline’s 25th year of work.

Safeline CEO Neil Henderson, Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy, and Di Shoreman, founder of Safeline, with the birthday cake created by Norma Jean Bakery in Warwick.

Safeline, which has been the mayor’s head civic charity, helps and support those affected by sexual abuse and rape.

During the event a grant for £2,500 was given to Safeline by the Ardonagh Community Trust, the charitable giving initiative of Towergate Insurance in Warwick. This was made following an application by the Mayor’s Consort, Mark Robertson, who works at Towergate Insurance.

Di Shoreman, the founder of Safeline, spoke at the event about the charity’s origins in the early 90s abd Safeline’s work today was detailed by CEO Neil Henderson.

Warwick mayor Richard Eddy, said: “While Safeline deals a multitude of serious issues, the evening was celebratory in recognition of the 50,000 people it has helped become survivors of sexual abuse.

“Safeline’s work and its approach is inspirational. It’s not only their human touch, not only that they never let go until people can say I am a survivor, but their accessibility through their investment in their communications technology.

“Of course, they’re available in person and on calls, but also online, by text, via Skype, on instant messenger and so forth. This is so important – people who need to open up can’t always do so in the most obvious means, such as through face to face meetings or telephone conversations.

“As the generations change and communications tech evolves, many more people are more comfortable communicating their concerns in text or video form, with a screen providing a penetrable shield between them, their issues, and seeking the help they need.

“Though our support for Safeline, Mark applied to the Ardonagh Community Trust for the grant of £2,500. We are delighted to have been successful and extremely grateful for the trust’s generosity.

“We are also thankful for the support of the people and businesses of Warwick, especially Warwick Castle, which donated the use of the Conservatory to us exclusively for the event, and the people who formed the engine room behind the event, including Mandy Littlejohn, Sarah Acklam, and Berkeley Williams."

Live music was provided by guitarist Matthew Hernadndez and a 25th cake was created by Norma Jean Bakery in Warwick.