Warwick and Leamington MP to ask PM how no deal Brexit can be prevented

Matt Western the MP for Warwick & Leamington will be meeting the Prime Minister Theresa May along with a group of MPs from all parties tomorrow (Tuesday January 8) to discuss how a ‘no deal’ Brexit can be prevented.

This follows a letter sent to the Prime Minister on Monday, signed by over 220 MPs, highlighting the cost to the UK’s manufacturing industry in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit and urging her to rule it out as an option.

The Government has so far said that if the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal is voted down then one outcome could be a ‘no deal’ when the UK is due to leave the European Union on 29th March.

The Government has also given no clear mechanism to Parliament to rule it out as an option, which has caused anger and much frustration among MPs.

The Society for Motor and Manufacturer Traders, the representative body for the automotive industry, has estimated that a no deal could push up the cost of a car imported to the UK from the EU by an average of £1,500. Matt Western has also signed an amendment to the Finance Bill this week to try and prevent a no deal.

Says Matt Western MP, “We are scheduled to leave the EU on 29th March.

"This is fast approaching and the whole process unfortunately remains in disarray.

"The Government is ramping up preparations for a reckless ‘no deal’ outcome if the Prime Minister’s deal does not pass through Parliament.

"This would mean chaos for our local manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, as parts get delayed at our ports.

"Far from ‘no deal being better than a bad deal’, the vast majority of MPs are urging the Prime Minister to accept that ‘no deal’ cannot be an option.”