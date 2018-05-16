Warwick and Leamington MP renews calls for meeting on controversial council HQ move

The MP for Warwick and Leamington has renewed his calls for a public meeting on Warwick District Council’s controversial HQ move.

The council has planning permission to move its offices from Riverside House to a new development on Covent Garden car park after it is demolished.

What the new HQ could look like

The land at Riverside House will be sold off to developers, but no affordable housing will be included in the plans because previously confidential viability assessments suggested including any would not be economically sound.

But the assessments were recently made public by Warwick District Council amid pressure from Labour councillors and Mr Western.

Mr Western said: “I welcome the sharing of the assessments but this could have been done months ago.

“I will be writing to the council leadership this coming week urging them to hold an open, public meeting for people to have the chance to put questions to them about these schemes in a proper forum, not a pop-up display in a shopping centre.

“There is a lot of anger out there and it is only right that decision-makers and the elected leadership are held to account.”