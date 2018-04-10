Warwick and Leamington MP postpones public meeting about HQ

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has postponed the public meeting he had arranged for members of the public and business owners to raise concerns about Warwick District Council's controversial plan to relocate its headquarters.

Mr Western arranged the meeting to take place at Leamington town hall on Monday April 10.

He has stated that the reason for this is because neither Warwick District Council's chief executive Chris Elliott or the council's leader Cllr Andrew Mobbs are able to attend.

But Cllr Mobbs has previously stated that neither of them would not be attending the meeting, dismissing the meeting as "a political ploy and mischief making concerning a council decision that has received cross party support over the years".

On his Facebook page, Mr Western has said: "The public meeting to discuss the new District Council offices, previously due to take place on Monday 16th April, has been postponed and will be rearranged in due course as both Andrew Mobbs and Chris Elliott have stated that they are unavailable.

"An exhibition is not satisfactory- we need a public meeting to allow the public to have their voice heard. I will advertise the new date and further information as soon as this has been rescheduled."

He added "If you have any further questions feel free to email me at matt.western.mp@parliament.uk call 01926 882006 or contact your local councillor about how vital a public meeting is held by finding them at https://www.gov.uk/find-your-local-councillors "