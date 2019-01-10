Warwick and Leamington MP expresses concerns over Jaguar Land Rover job cuts news

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has expressed his concerns about the news that a major employer for his constituency, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will be cutting thousands of jobs from its UK workforce.

The news that the car manufacturer is set to cut up to 5,000 jobs from its 40,000-strong UK workforce was broken yesterday (Thursday January 10) .

Matt Western MP

It comes after the company announced late last year its plans to make £2.5 billion budget cuts.

Matt Western MP said: “I am concerned by news and my thoughts are with the families and communities that would be impacted.

“The company remains strong and has been the bedrock of the manufacturing renaissance in this region, investing £25 billion in the past decade and trebling its workforce in the same period.

“I will be following the developments closely in the coming days and will keep constituents informed.

“Naturally, I will be working closely with JLR management,trade unions, and Parliamentary colleagues over the coming days.

“I would encourage any concerned employees to contact me directly.”

The cuts are in response to the challenges of declining sales in China, the dramatic reduction in the diesel market in the UK and abroad as well as the uncertainty brought about by Brexit.

China is the company’s biggest and most profitable market.

But sales there have fallen significantly in recent months.

The relationship between JLR and its Chinese sales network have also been strained as dealers demand better terms and promotional incentives.

Mr Western has consistently been campaigning in Parliament for some certainty and Government support for JLR and the automotive industry during a challenging period for the sector.

The entire industry had a difficult year in 2018 - car sales fell by almost seven per cent compared to the previous year, dropping to a five-year low and almost at the same level as in 2007.

Last March, Mr Western hosted a Parliamentary debate on the future of the automotive industry – raising falling diesel sales, falling consumer confidence and Brexit concerns.

He also coordinated a cross-party letter from MPs to the Chancellor of the Exchequer leading up to last year’s Budget, asking to reconsider changes to diesel taxation which is one of the leading reasons why diesel sales have plummeted.

Mr Western has also been outspoken about the need to remain in a custom union as part of the Brexit process to protect jobs at JLR and other manufacturers, and to put to bed the continued uncertainty around Brexit.

Meanwhile, Jaguar has been adding to its workforce elsewhere in the world.

In China it has hired 4,000 workers since 2014.

It is also moving production of the Land Rover Discovery to Slovakia with plans to hire up to 3,000 workers.

Unions are keen to examine whether JLR’s international plants will continue to see additional investment at the expense of the UK.