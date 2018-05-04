Warwick and Leamington MP demands more funding to tackle potholes in our towns

Our campaign to improve the surfaces of roads in and around our towns has gained a valuable supporter this week.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western is calling for greater investment in our roads after the recent surge in the number and size of potholes in the area.

The dramatic deterioration in the road surfaces poses major problem for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

And Mr Western recently appeared on BBC Sunday Politics West Midlands to discuss various issues, including the problem of potholes.

He said: “The number of potholes on our roads is unacceptable and demands swift action.

“It is ridiculous that local authorities are having to go cap in hand to the government for such basic, essential funding. In the context of cuts to local councils, if funding had been there in last eight years, we would not be seeing the damage to our roads we are now witnessing.

“Crucially, there is a significant economic cost to Warwickshire and the whole country through not investing in our infrastructure. Each repair costs approximately £75 and then there’s the damage to vehicles and cycles if not the injury to people in the worst incidents.”

As the county councillor for Leamington Willes for five years, Mr Western worked to ensure that the roads and pavements were resurfaced and potholes filled in.

He said: “The large number of potholes we are seeing are not just the result of the poor winter weather but due to a lack of investment in our roads since 2010.

“Local authorities have seen an almost 50 per cent cut to their total funding from central government. This is all while we are facing a five to six per cent rise in council tax while services are cut. People are paying more for less.”

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “The council will receive £1.4 million from the Government’s pothole fund and has already begun work on repairing the county’s roads which have been hard hit by the prolonged winter conditions.

“We have put in extra resources and our crews are making quick progress on these repairs.

“We are urging residents to bear with us while we complete the work and to keep us informed of any potholes by reporting them online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/potholes or by calling 412515.”