Warwick and Leamington MP backs JLR’s Brexit warning

The Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington has backed Jaguar Land Rover’s Brexit warning, delivered by its chief executive at a conference yesterday (Tuesday).

In a speech in Birmingham, JLR’s chief executive Ralf Speth claimed a no-deal Brexit would be ‘horrifying’, and could result in massive job cuts.

And Matt Western MP urged the government to listen to Mr Speth’s warning.

He said: “This a critically important intervention from one of the UK’s most successful businesses.

“It is vital for this Government to finally listen to this call of business on the existential risk that Brexit poses.

“Over the last two years, this Conservative Government has argued amongst itself while little progress has been made.

“Industry and business have waited patiently for clarity that was urgently needed, but is still yet to arrive.

“This Government does not seem to appreciate the timelines and long-term planning that such companies work to and the damaging impact of these lost past two years.”

Mr Western also held a meeting in Parliament with JLR and other motor manufacturers to promote the use of newer diesel vehicles.

Manufacturers like JLR have suffered a drop in diesel sales on last year, down by almost 30 per cent.

But Mr Western claimed new diesel vehicles were ‘the cleanest yet’, and the drop in sales meant CO2 emissions had increased.

He added: “The anti-diesel agenda has set back progress on climate change, while electric vehicle demand remains disappointingly low.”