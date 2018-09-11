Warwick and Leamington MP against proposed boundary changes

The MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western has criticised the planned changes to parliamentary constituency boundaries in the area - despite the proposals keeping Warwick and Leamington together.

The proposals would reduce the number of constituencies from 650 to 600, and will affect voters in several towns and villages in the area.

Mr Western said: "These final boundary recommendations are nothing but an undemocratic power grab by the Conservative Government and they know it.

"It would be utterly ludicrous to cut the number of MPs by 50, with thousands of pieces of important Brexit legislation expected to come through Parliament over the coming months."

If the proposals are accepted, the current Kenilworth and Southam constituency, where Jeremy Wright is currently the MP for, would go.

Instead, Kenilworth would be in a new constituency called 'Coventry South and Kenilworth', which would include Canley, Earlsdon, Tile Hill, Westwood Heath, and Whitley, among other places.

Leek Wootton, Baginton and Stoneleigh would no longer be in the constituency, but would instead be included in the Warwick and Leamington constituency, which would increase in size.

Warwick and Leamington would also include Honiley, Lapworth, Cubbington, Ashow and Bubbenhall.

But Radford Semele and Southam would be placed into the 'Rugby and Southam' constituency, which would also incorporate Bishop's Itchington, Gaydon, Knightcote, Ladbroke, Long Itchington, Princethorpe, Draycote and Dunchurch.

Mr Western was pleased Warwick and Leamington would stay in the same constituency.

He added: "Warwick and Leamington are, in essence, conjoined towns - we are one community and that community wishes to remain as one. However, it makes no sense to exclude Radford Semele from the proposed constituency on their basis.

"The village is virtually connected to the south-east of Leamington and is absolutely linked to the towns in terms of schools and community organisation.”

Mr Wright has been approached for comment.