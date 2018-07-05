Vote for Warwick primary school in competition to win sustainable playground

Coten End Primary School in Warwick is one of only 32 schools across the country competing in a competition to win a sustainable playground made from recycled plastic.

In order for them to win, the local community must vote for them – with voting closing at the end of July.

The competition is being run by Fairy, Febreze and TerraCycle.

Votes can be cast online until July 24 at www.terracyclewinaplayground.co.uk . The school that receives the highest number of votes will win the grand prize.

The recycled playground will be built using 900 kg of recycled plastic, mainly with parts made from kerbside recycling waste collected in the UK that includes milk bottles, plastic drink bottles, plastic food trays and containers.

Laure Cucuron, TerraCycle’s general manager for Europe, said: “TerraCycle and Febreze have already partnered to create a free recycling programme for air freshener and home care waste in which a number of schools participate.

“The programme has done an amazing job in helping recycle parts of household waste products usually difficult to reuse.

“We are excited for the next phase of our partnership, which is the Febreze and Fairy Playground made with recycled plastic.’’