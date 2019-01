Samaritans volunteers were at railway stations in the Warwick district handing out teabags to lighten people’s moods as part of the Brew Monday campaign to tackle ‘the most depressing day of the year’.

Teabags were handed out to commuters at Leamington, Warwick and Warwick Parkway stations in the morning and late afternoon on Monday - which is known as ‘Blue Monday’.

The Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign took place at 150 stations across the UK .