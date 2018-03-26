Volunteers needed to help develop Warwick primary school’s forest area

A primary school in Warwick is looking for volunteers to help them develop their Forest School area.

Woodloes Primary School will be holding a number of volunteer days to help their outdoor learning and play area.

The days will include work such as planting a small orchard, tidying and mending, building permanent dens and hideout structures.

Andy Mitchell, Head Teacher and Forest School teacher, said: “We were fortunate enough to receive some money from the Tesco Bags for Help scheme to create new Forest School learning and play equipment.

“We will be running some volunteer days and would love help from the local community.”

The volunteer days will be supervised by school staff and will take place from 10am to 3pm on Friday March 30, Saturday April 21 and Saturday May 5.

Volunteers should meet in the carpark at Woodloes School. All are welcome but children under 10 should be accompanied by an adult.

All training will be provided on site and no skills or experience is necessary.

Those wishing to help should wear sturdy footwear and suitable outdoor clothing.

All tools will be provided and refreshments will also be available but people should bring a packed lunch if they are planning to stay for the whole session.

Potential volunteers are also invited to go along to learn about the project.

If anyone can’t make it on the above dates but would like to get involved, they should contact the school for more details by calling: 01926 497491 or by emailing: Admin5207@welearn365.com