Video captured of rare white squirrel in Leamington

Courier reader June Arthurs has captured video footage of the rare White squirrel which has been spotted in the Princes Drive area of Leamington in the last few days.

Both June and Esther Williamson , who live in the area, also kindly sent us photos of the squirrel in their gardens.

Photo of the White Squirrel spotted around the Princes Drive area of Leamington. Photo by Esther Williamson.

Only a few white squirrels are albinos, recognisable by pink or blue eyes and the absence of pigmentation anywhere on the body.

The gene for such an absence of the pigment, melanin, is recessive, so each parent must carry it to produce an albino squirrel.

White squirrels are either albino or born with leucism, a mutated gene which turns them white but keeps their eyes black.

This one has black eyes so is not albino – and only a handful of the UK’s five million squirrels suffer with the mutation.

Experts say that white squirrels are more vulnerable to attack from predators as they have no natural camouflage.

Photo of the White Squirrel spotted around the Princes Drive area of Leamington. Photo by June Arthurs.