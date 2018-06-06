VIDEO: Air ambulance called after man suffers major injuries after falling three metres through roof in Kenilworth

A man in his thirties has suffered head, shoulder and back injuries after falling three metres through a roof in Kenilworth.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Warwick Road at just before 11.30am today (Wednesday June 6).

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance in Bates Memorial Park today (June 6)

A land ambulance was sent along with a helicopter from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, which landed in Bates Memorial Park at just after 12.15pm to drop off a doctor.

The man was given trauma care at the scene before being transported to University Hospital Coventry by land ambulance.