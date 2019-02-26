Vets warns dog owners to be vigilant after outbreak of potentially lethal disease in Kenilworth area

A Warwick-based vet has issued a warning to dog owners in the Kenilworth area after more outbreaks of a potentially lethal disease.

Last night (Monday) Emscote Vets issued the warning over Facebook as there is an outbreak of the parvovirus in the area.

They also advised people to 'avoid walking puppies around Stoneleigh and Kenilworth'. In the posts they have also said that they cannot be specific about the exact areas of the outbreak.

Parvovirus is viral infection which is extremely contagious and often leads to death if left untreated.

Symptoms include fever, lethargy, lack of appetite, uncontrollable vomiting and diarrhoea, often with blood.

In January Avonvale Veterinary Centres also issued a warning to dog owners in the county after a case of the disease was found around the Shipston-on-Stour area

The vets have issued a warning to dog owners in the area.

The team at Emscote Vets are now advising dog owners to get the parvo vaccine for their dogs.

To get in touch with Emscote Vets call 01926 496422 or click here