Vet issues warning over outbreak of potentially deadly dog disease in Warwickshire

A vet from Kenilworth has issued a warning over an outbreak of a potentially deadly dog disease in Warwickshire.

Kieran O’Halloran, clinical director at Avonvale Veterinary Centres, is urging dog owners to be “alert and vigilant” to the threat of seasonal canine illness (SCI).

The vet says they’ve already identified seven cases of SCI across the county, in Kenilworth, Southam, Bubbenhall Wood and Ryton Wood.

The exact cause of SCI is still unknown but dogs usually become ill with vomiting, diarrhoea and a general lethargy within three days of being walked in woodland.

Kieran said: “SCI is a disease seen in dogs during autumn and, left untreated, it can be fatal. That’s why we want to make sure people are vigilant to the danger signs of this disease.

“The condition has been particularly prevalent this year because the weather has been so dry, which means the woodland floor is very dry. This can lead to more harvest mites, which are commonly seen on dogs with SCI.

“If you’re worried your dog is showing symptoms please contact us immediately for advice and prompt treatment because SCI can become severe very quickly and, sadly, some dogs do not survive.”

Further advice on SCI can be found at www.aht.org.uk/cms-display/seasonal_illness.html.

