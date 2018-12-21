Vans stolen from Myton Hospices charity

The Myton Hospices charity has said that it is 'devastated' after two of its delivery vans were stolen in the space of two weeks from its Coventry depot.

The charity, which has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry, has said: "We normally have four vans at our disposal to transfer stock between our 25 shops, and to pick up or deliver large items and furniture to and from supporters’ houses.

"Sadly the two thefts have left our Distribution Centre team unable to meet the demand for new stock and collect donations at the busiest time of year.

"While it is incredibly upsetting that thieves would target a charity, let alone at Christmas, we are so thankful for the support we have received since the news of the thefts broke.

"It is a lovely reminder of the love people in Coventry and Warwickshire have for Myton, and the incredible generosity of members of the public and local businesses.

"We want to thank everyone who has been so supportive at this time and offered to help us – we cannot name everyone but we are so grateful to all of you.

"We would also like to say a special thanks to the local media for helping us to spread the word and to Mustard Presentations, whose CCTV footage captured both vans being stolen which will hopefully go some way to helping the police in finding the people responsible. If you have any information please contact the police on 101.

"If you have good quality saleable items that you would like to donate please take your items directly to one of our 25 shops."

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Myton you can do so by clicking here.