Vandals damage poppy appeal poster in Warwick

Vandals have been active in Warwick once again after a Warwick Poppies poster was damaged last weekend.

The poster, outside St Mary’s Church, was found by Warwick Poppies committee member Tony Fitzpatrick with a large hole in it on Sunday January 28.

A Perspex box where homemade poppies can be dropped off next to the poster was also damaged.

Helen Fitzpatrick of Warwick Poppies 2018, Tony’s wife, expressed her anger at those who committed the vandalism.

She said: “This is just sick really. It’s so unnecessary.

“Our project is aimed at remembering the hundreds and thousands of people who gave their lives in order to give us the freedom we’ve got today.

“So why do it? It’s so pointless and so mindless.”

However, Helen was pleased with the response from people after Warwick Poppies posted photos of the vandalism on Facebook.

She added: “It’s reached 3,000 people. We’ve never had such a big reach on Facebook.

“The reaction shows this was the right project at the right time - the people are behind us.”

The Warwick Poppies project aims to collect as many poppies as possible in the space of a year to make a tribute inside St Mary’s Church commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Speaking about the project, Helen said: “It’s a massive community tribute to those whose lives have been touched by conflict. We’ve already had such an amazing response.”

A new poster and box should hopefully be installed next week.