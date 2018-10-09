Van stolen and cars broken into in Kenilworth

Criminals have been targeting vehicles once again in Kenilworth, police have reported.

A Ford Transit was stolen after being parked near Manor Terrace overnight from Monday October 1 to Tuesday October 2. This is incident 109 of October 2.

And overnight between Wednesday October 3 and Thursday October 4, offenders removed the number plates from a red Vauxhall Corsa parked on Crackley Hill. This is incident 70 of Otcober 4.

And between 1am and 7.30am yesterday (Monday October 8), thieves broke into a red Ford Fiesta parked in Reeve Drive.

They smashed the drivers front window by unknown means to get into the car, and took a wallet containing bank cards. The cards were subsequently used before being cancelled by the banking authorities. This is incident 58 of October 8.

In another incident yesterday (Monday October 8), a car parked on Fieldgate Lane was broken into after the right rear window was smashed into. A gym bag containing sports gear was taken.

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.