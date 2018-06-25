UPDATE: Woman hit by traffic light after lorry collision in Southam

Emergency services were called to Southam this afternoon after a woman was hit by a traffic light after they had fallen over following a collision with a lorry.

The incident happened around 2pm on Banbury Road (A423) and involved a women in her 50s.

A spokesperson from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.05pm to the junction of the A423 and the A425.

“We were called out to reports of a patient that had been struck by a set of traffic lights.

“We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

“We treated one person, a woman in her 50s. She was treated for arm and shoulder injuries and was also treated for some chest pain.

“She was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Warwickshire Police attended a collision on the A423, Southam just after 2pm today (Monday 25 June).

“Officers were called to reports of an HGV colliding with a woman.

“Ambulance also attended.”