UPDATE: Woman dies after car and lorry collide in Birdingbury

A woman has died after her car was involved in a collision with a lorry in Birdingbury this morning (Monday).

The crash happened at about 9.15am at the Calias Lane and A426 junction near to The Boat Inn.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Advance life support was carried out on the woman but sadly she was confirmed dead at the scene. The lorry driver was shaken but not injured.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

The A426 Rugby Road was closed in both directions between Calias Lane and Napton Road, but was reopened at around 1.45pm.

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for an update.