UPDATE: Water supply still disrupted to some homes in and around Bishops Itchington

Water supply to some of the homes in and around Bishops Itchington is still disrupted.

Yesterday afternoon Severn Trent reported that there was ‘third party damage’ to a water pipe in Bishops Itchington and that a number of residents had little or no water.

At 8am this morning Severn Trent published an update on their website saying that most homes in the areas should now have their water supplied restored.

The update said: “Everyone affected by the third party damage to one of our water pipes in Bishops Itchington should now be back on supply after our engineers worked through the night to repair the issue.

“Unfortunately, a handful of customers are being affected by a second burst in the area, and we’d like to apologise to them but reassure them that we’ll be delivering bottled water to them this morning.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back to normal as soon as we can.”

At 11.14am Severn Trent posted the following update:

“It’s possible that some customers in Bishop’s Itchington, Ufton and Harbury may have lower water pressure than normal, we have engineers in the area working to get these supplies back to normal and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.”