UPDATE: Teenage girl is in a serious condition after being stuck by recovery truck near Harbury

A teenage girl remains in a serious condition after she was struck by a recovery truck on Chesterton Road at around 5.30pm yesterday, October 31

A stretch of Chesterton Road, near Harbury and Bishops Itchington, was closed during the incident - which saw two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and at least ten police cars attend the scene.

The girl was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in a critical condition. Police said the girl is now in a serious condition. Her family has been informed.

Sergeant Jem Mountford from the Warwickshire serious collision investigation team said: "Chesterton Road is a popular shortcut during rush hour. I am appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision or the girl prior to the collision, to contact us.

"I would also ask anyone who travelled along the road around the time of the collision to check dash cam recordings to see if they have any footage of the girl walking along the road or the truck."

West Midlands Ambulance Service told this newspaper: "On arrival, crews discovered a teenage girl who had suffered multiple serious injuries. “She received specialist trauma care and advanced life support at the scene before being transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in a critical condition.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.