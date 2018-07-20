UPDATE: slurry lorry ‘completely destroyed’ by a fire in Harbury Lane

Firefighters were called out to a fire in Harbury Lane in the Heathcote area around 11.40am this morning (Friday).

Two fire crews from Leamington were sent to the scene.

During the fire smoke could be seen for miles.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was a lorry on fire in Harbury Lane in Heathcote.

“The lorry was completely destroyed but no one was hurt.

“It was carrying nonhazardous slurry.

“Fire crews returned to the station at 1.46pm. The crews are going to return to the scene at 4pm to make sure it is cold so arrangements can be made to move it.”