UPDATE: Severn Trent delivering water to remaining homes in and around Bishops Itchington with supply issue

Severn Trent is delivering water to a number of homes in and around Bishops Itchington who are still having issues with their water supply.

Yesterday afternoon Severn Trent reported that there was ‘third party damage’ to a water pipe in Bishops Itchington and that a number of residents had little or no water.

At 1pm the following update was posted: “We have now located a second pipe that has burst in the area as a result of the extra pressure on the network.

“We’re working to fix that now and why we do there are 29 properties in Deppers Bridge who may have lower pressure than normal or no water.

“We’re delivering bottled water to all of those properties this afternoon to keep them going and we’re really sorry for the inconvenience this causes.

“As supplies have now returned for the majority of our customers we’re no longer planning to open a bottled water collection point in the area.”