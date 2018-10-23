UPDATE: Man who died in Stoneleigh motorbike crash just 21

The man who died in a motorbike crash near Stoneleigh this lunchtime was just 21, police have revealed.

He died at the scene after the motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision with a Jaguar on Stoneleigh Road next to the A46.

His passenger on the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 1.24pm and sent two ambulances, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered three patients, two of whom had been travelling on the motorbike.

“The rider, a man, was found with extremely serious injuries and was already receiving life-saving treatment from bystanders at the scene.

“Ambulance staff took over and administered advanced life support but sadly it became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The pillion passenger was treated for serious injuries before being transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene having avoided injury in the collision.”

Warwickshire Police closed Stoneleigh Road in both directions from the Birmingham Road to the A46 soon after the accident, and the road has still not been reopened.

They are also appealing for witnesses to the collision, and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone with any information that could help police with their investigation should call 101 quoting incident 213 of October 23.