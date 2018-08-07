UPDATE: Leamington man charged following theft of 12 steaks from supermarket

A 37-year-old man from Leamington has been charged with four house burglaries and the theft of 12 steaks from Sainsbury's.

Michael Atkins, 37, of no fixed abode but residing in Leamington Spa, was charged yesterday (Tuesday 7 August).

The charges relate to three burglaries in Leamington Spa over the weekend and a burglary in Warwick on 31 July.

He has also been charged for the theft of 12 steaks from Sainsbury's in Radford Road, Leamington Spa on Wednesday (1 August).

He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court this morning (Wednesday 8 August).