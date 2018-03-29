UPDATE: Cash stolen in burglary at hairdressers in Warwick Gates

A hairdressers in Warwick Gates had cash and other items stolen from it during a burglary early this morning (Thursday).

The burglary happened at around 5.20am when three offenders smashed the front door of Pelo Professional Hairdressing off Cressida Close to gain entry.

Those responsible made off with cash and a number of other items.

Now police have launched an appeal to trace anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.

PC Ben Allchurch said: "Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the people responsible and we are appealing to the public for help.

"We would encourage anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who say anyone acting suspiciously in the area this morning to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 38 of Wednesday March 29.