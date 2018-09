A car caught fire in Stoneleigh this morning (Thursday September 6) after a crash with another vehicle.

The crash happened at the crossroads of the Stoneleigh Road and the B4115 at around 10.20am.

No occupants were trapped and were able to walk away with minor injuries.

A firefighter from Kenilworth Fire Station was able to put out the fire using a hose reel with foam.

Warwickshire Police closed the Stoneleigh Road from the A46 while the firefighter dealt with the blaze.

The road was closed while the fire was tackled

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station