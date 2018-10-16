UPDATE: Business park fire seen across south Warwickshire still being fought a day later

A fire at a business park in south Warwickshire is still being fought a day after it began, firefighters have said.

Crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are still at the scene of a business premises fire at Goldicote Business Park on the Banbury Road between Stratford upon Avon and Ettington.

Fire control received the first report at 1.26pm on Tuesday October 16. A building at the business park was found well alight, which had spread to external storage. Eleven fire engines attended, along with specialist equipment including an aerial appliance.

And at lunchtime today (Wednesday October 17), crews said they are still dealing with the blaze by dampening down flames, although it is much weaker than before.

A spokesman added: "Crews are operating in four hour shifts and expect to be attending to the incident for the rest of the day."