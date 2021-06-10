Your stunning images of the partial solar eclipse over Warwickshire

Photo by Dan Fleetwood

Photographers across the area were out to capture today's (Thursday June 10) partial solar eclipse.

We would like to thank everyone who sent in their amazing photos.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, allowing only slivers of its light to pass around.

Photo by Carl Gallagher, Light by Night Photography

Fortunately this morning’s clouds gave way just after the astrological event began.

A partial eclipse differs to a total eclipse as a result of irregularities in the Moon’s orbit.

It is not always the same distance from the Earth. When it crosses the Sun’s path while at its closest, that is when a total eclipse takes place.

Today, the Moon was too far away from the Earth to totally block out the sun.

Photo by Mark Flowers Photography

The next small partial eclipse will take place in October next year and 2026 will bring a much more significant one as the Moon covers more than 90 per cent of the Sun.

Photo by Dan Fleetwood

Photo by Mick Schofield