When to see the partial solar eclipse over Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth today — and watch it safely
Fingers crossed for clear skies as up to one-third of the sun will be obscured by the moon
Weather-watchers are keeping fingers crossed the clouds stay away from Warwickshire today (June 10) as the county will be treated to a partial social eclipse.
Up to a third of the sun will be blocked out for about two hours mid-morning as the moon passes between it and the Earth.
Observers in Warwickshire should be able to see a crescent sun instead of a ball — although experts warn looking directly at the partially-eclipsed sun without proper protection can cause serious and permanent eye damage.
Scientists advise buying a pair of specially-made glasses or you can make your own at home using a cardboard box to filter out harmful rays.
Times for the partial solar eclipse:
➡️ 10.07am partial eclipse begins
➡️ 11.13am maximum eclipse
➡️ 12.24pm partial eclipse ends
How to safely watch a solar eclipse: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/eclipse-tips-safety.htmlUp to 89 per cent of the sun will be obscured — creating a so-called 'ring of fire' — but you need to be in Greenland, northern Canada or north-eastern Russia to see the full annular eclipse!
The last major eclipse over Warwickshire was in March 2015 and the next one is not due until 2025.
A full solar eclipse — where the moon completely blocks out the sun — was last seen in the UK on August 11, 1999, and was the first since 1927. The next is not due until 2090.