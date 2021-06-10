When to see the partial solar eclipse over Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth today — and watch it safely

Experts warn not to look directly at today's partial eclipse without special glasses

Weather-watchers are keeping fingers crossed the clouds stay away from Warwickshire today (June 10) as the county will be treated to a partial social eclipse.

Up to a third of the sun will be blocked out for about two hours mid-morning as the moon passes between it and the Earth.

Observers in Warwickshire should be able to see a crescent sun instead of a ball — although experts warn looking directly at the partially-eclipsed sun without proper protection can cause serious and permanent eye damage.

Scientists advise buying a pair of specially-made glasses or you can make your own at home using a cardboard box to filter out harmful rays.

Times for the partial solar eclipse:

➡️ 10.07am partial eclipse begins

➡️ 11.13am maximum eclipse

➡️ 12.24pm partial eclipse ends

How to safely watch a solar eclipse: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/eclipse-tips-safety.htmlUp to 89 per cent of the sun will be obscured — creating a so-called 'ring of fire' — but you need to be in Greenland, northern Canada or north-eastern Russia to see the full annular eclipse!

The last major eclipse over Warwickshire was in March 2015 and the next one is not due until 2025.