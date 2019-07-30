Two elderly women taken to hospital after crash in Warwick

Two elderly women have been taken to hospital after a crash in Warwick this afternoon (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to the incident which happened around 12.20pm.

Coventry Road with the junction for Rowan Road. Photo from Google Street View.

The crash, which is understood to involve three vehicles, happened on the junction of Coventry Road and Rowan Drive.

A motorist passing the areas said that the road has been closed from the roundabout by the petrol station and up by the turning towards Warwick Hospital.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.20pm to reports of a three car road traffic collision at the junction of Coventry Road and Rowan Drive.

"Two Ambulances and two paramedic officers attended.

"We treated an elderly woman who was a driver of one of the cars. She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

"A passenger from the same car, another elderly woman was treated for potentially serious injuries and was also taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire..

"A third patient, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene."

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "The incident was reported to us by ambulance at 12.24pm. It is two car collision at the junction of Coventry Road and Rowan drive.

"The road currently is closed. "