Two-day Warwick Thai festival heralded a huge success

Thousands of people came out over the weekend the attend the annual Warwick Thai Festival.

This year’s event, which spanned over two days, featured stalls, music and entertainment.

The Warwick Thai Festival. Photo provided by Warwick Rotary Club

Organisers Warwick Rotary Club were delighted with the large turnout.

With the warm weather and free parking thousands of people attended Warwick Racecourse over the two days, enjoying Thai dance, local Muay Thai kick boxers and a range of exotic Asian foods and Thai crafts.

The Thai festival is now a regular event at the racecourse, and this year the Rotary Club had a new partner– Magic of Thailand.

Magic of Thailand brought all the artists and stall keepers and this is the first of eight festivals they are arranging around the country this summer

Warwick Thai Festival. Photo provided by Warwick Rotary Club

The event also raises funds for local charities and international disasters.

Rotary President John Hibben and Cllr Richard Eddy, Mayor of Warwick welcomed visitors from all over the UK.

The nearby Leycester House care home also brought along residents for a day out.

The festival was sponsored by Kia cars, Costco, Tourist Authority of Thailand, Singha Beer, and Eva – Air who ran a raffle donating free flights to Thailand.

The Warwick Thai Festival. Photo provided by Warwick Rotary Club

Warwick Racecourse organised the ticketing and opened its facilities, with staff assisting organisers throughout the weekend.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire provided the stalls and the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts helped park all the cars.

Andre Klein manager at the racecourse said they were pleased to support the community in this way, and he thought nearly 6,000 people had attended the Festival.