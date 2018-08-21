TV show ‘Shop Well For Less?’ looking for Warwickshire families to join new series

The hit BBC One series ‘Shop Well For Less?’ is back with a fourth series and the producers are looking for families to take part.

The TV show helps families change the way they shop without them having to change their lifestyle.

A spokesperson from the show said: “Whether we’re hooked by the exquisite whiff of a new handbag, the shiny lure of the latest gadget or the irresistible promises of beauty lotions and potions, one thing’s for sure - as a nation we simply love to buy.

“With a few simple tricks, we can all learn to buy better and spend less.

“When should you save your money? And just as crucially - when should you invest in spending a little bit more?”

To apply or find out more about Shop Well For Less email: shopwell@rdftelevision.com’