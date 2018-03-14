Trust Director’s arctic challenge to raise money for Warwick Hospital’s new birthing centre

An NHS Trust Director will be taking on an arctic challenge to help raise money for Warwick Hospital’s new birthing centre.

Jayne Blacklay, Director of Development at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust is taking on the Iceman Polar challenge in April to help raise money for the Birth and Babies Appeal.

Jayne, who is also Deputy Chief Executive, will be trekking through the Arctic in a ski race along with Jane Ives, Managing Director of Wye Valley Trust, and Cristina Ramos, Associate Medical Director.

The Iceman route is approximately 100km in total and covers a mixture of frozen fjords, remote valleys and sweeping glaciers in the Arctic.

The team are travelling to North East Greenland before the race commences on Friday April 20 and ending approximately five days later depending on weather conditions.

The group will also be carrying all of their tents and supplies during the race and will be trained on ice climbing before the race starts.

Jayne said: “This is going to be an extremely difficult race with freezing conditions throughout; I hope that I will be able to raise lots of money for the appeal through the challenge”.

The Director hopes to raise sponsorship for the Birth and Babies appeal, which aims to raise £200,000.

Construction is currently ongoing on the new midwifery led birthing centre, which is due to open this summer.

The appeal has been launched to fund the purchase of equipment and enhancements beyond the NHS standard for the centre so that it is the best that it can be for women and their families.

To sponsor Jayne click here