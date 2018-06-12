Trophy designed by Kenilworth schoolgirl to be given to winning cyclist of Women's Tour stage

A Kenilworth schoolgirl's trophy design is set to come to life when it is presented to the winning cyclist of the Warwickshire stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour.

Nine-year-old Beth Murray of Park Hill Junior School was chosen as the winner of the Warwickshire County Council competition to design the winner’s trophy for the county’s stage of the elite cycling race.

She will now be given the honour of having her design produced and presenting it to the winning cyclist when they cross the finish line in Leamington on Friday June 15.

It was her red, white and blue creation that stood out to judges and made her the winner of this year’s competition.

Beth will also have her own replica trophy made as well for her to keep as a memento.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, congratulated Beth on her winning design and all youngsters who took part in the contest.

She said: “Beth did an absolutely fantastic job with her design for the winner’s trophy and I am very much looking forward to see it fully realised.”

“This competition is a fantastic way to get young people involved in the women’s tour and let them find out more about it.

“All of their designs were excellent and we all enjoyed looking through them all and seeing such creative talent."

The race will pass through Kenilworth, Warwick, Wellesbourne, Kineton, Southam and Radford Semele before finishing in Leamington.