Trees could be cut down to increase spaces at Leamington car park

A plan to increase the number of spaces at Archery Road car park in Leamington would mean cutting down trees and charging drivers to park there.

Warwick District Council wants to increase the spaces at Archery Road as part of its car park displacement strategy when Covent Garden car park closes in January 2019.

Developers Pick Everard, on behalf of the council, have submitted a plan to create 64 car park spaces plus two disabled spaces by painting new lines in the car park.

But to maximise the spaces available, trees on the west side of the car park will be cut down.

The application states: “The existing trees within the western boundary are considered to be of low value and therefore suitable for removal and replacement.

“The trees to the eastern boundary are considered to be of higher value and as such are to be retained.”

The car park will also charge its users. A pay machine will be installed at the northeast corner of the car park if the plans are approved. Currently, it is free to use Archery Road’s car park.

Although Covent Garden car park will be closed temporarily, the changes at Archery Road will be permanent.

Extra lighting will be installed along the west side of the car park. CCTV will also be installed, but the locations have not been confirmed.

The plan also states the car park off Princes Drive will be extended into the grass to the north and that the hedges bordering Victoria Lodge are being considered for removal.