Travellers spotted in Warwick car park

Travellers have been spotted in a car park in Warwick.

A group of Travellers are thought to have moved on the Myton Fields car park around 9pm last night.

Around seven caravans are on the site.

Last week a group of Travellers were in Hatton Park and after moving from there, they then set up in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.

They left Kenilworth on Sunday (July 15).

It is unknown if the Travellers in Myton Fields are the same ones who were in Kenilworth last week.

Warwick District Council have been contacted for a comment.